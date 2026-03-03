‘Feel a bit disappointed by Arsenal’s style’: Why Yaya Toure believes Manchester City will win Premier League

Premier League football legend Yaya Toure has backed his former club Manchester City to edge past current league leaders Arsenal to win the league title this season. With only 10 games left in the season, City are five points behind the Gunners, but have a game in hand. The two teams will also clash at the Etihad Stadium on April 18 in a game that could decide the direction of the league.

“Manchester City are playing better games. I definitely think Man City are going to win the title,” Toure said on Sky Sports Football after Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League.

Toure was underwhelmed with the style of football Arsenal are playing these days. The comments came after Arsenal 2-1 victory over Chelsea saw all three goals being scored off corner kicks.

“The first half was okay, was quite okay, good game, but I feel a bit disappointed in the end you know? Because we want to see flourishing games, right? Freeflowing games, passing, attacking, scoring chances! But at the end of the day we see three goals by set pieces, that too in a derby. It’s strange,” Toure, who won three Premier League titles with Manchester City, said.

Asked if it should matter to Arsenal how they are winning games as long as they are winning and edging closer to the club’s first Premier League title in 22 years, Toure added: “I think so because winning today was obviously really important for Arsenal but as a fan I want to see more. I think they did well in the beginning of the season.”

Toure’s comments were also echoed by Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who said that he does not enjoy teams focussing on set pieces for goals.

Slot had said his “football heart” was not happy with the “new reality” of football.

“Do I like it? My football heart doesn’t like it,” Slot lamented on Monday ahead of Liverpool’s game at Wolverhampton on Tuesday. “Now most of the games I see in the Premier League are not, for me, a joy to watch.”

Slot said set pieces are one reason the Premier League has “so much competitiveness”, with smaller teams able to pull off big upsets.

“Teams have become so much stronger – three or four years ago, when the top clubs faced the No 18, 17, 16, 15 [in the table], it could have been a four or five goals difference, and that’s usually what you like. If there’s so much difference between the teams, then one team is really good, but that’s not the situation any more. It’s not only about the set-pieces, it’s also because so many teams have become very strong. But we’re not going to change.”