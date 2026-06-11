How directive ‘to protect American jobs’ has hit influencers, content creators

Giants soccer balls, replicas from former World Cup tournaments, are displayed during a media preview of a Fan Festival for the World Cup soccer tournament, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Bayfront Park in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The role of ‘influencers’ in major sports events has been growing ever bigger over the last few years, with many of them now being embedded by organisers and teams to create content that throws a positive light on them. But if they had thought that they could carry on their activities in the United States during the FIFA World Cup, the authorities have thrown cold water over their aspirations.

Content creators and influencers, who travel to the country, will not be allowed to carry out their activity with only a tourist visa any more, immigration authorities have warned. Many of these individuals generate income from the content they upload onto digital platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and various other social media networks. This directive would hit them hard as many would have hoped to cash in on the interest generated by arguably the biggest sporting event on the planet.