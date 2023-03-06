‘Difficult not to be embarrassed by that result’: Paul Scholes on Manchester United’s 0-7 defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes slammed the Red Devils after their 0-7 defeat at Anfield at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday. With Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scoring twice, Roberto Firmino came off the bench to add one more as the hosts inflicted United’s worst defeat since a 7-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1931.

This was Liverpool’s biggest competitive win over United in the Premier League, surpassing the 7-1 win they had in the second division, way back in October 1895. The result came a week after United claimed their first trophy since 2017 by winning the League Cup.

Reacting to the defeat on the Premier League’s live broadcast, United legend Paul Scholes said: “There’s a naivety about this from United, team and players. They’ve let in six at Manchester City and now seven at Liverpool. These are places where you need to go and stop teams playing, and they haven’t done that. It’s difficult not to be embarrassed by that result.”

He went on to add: “It’s a freakish result for Manchester United, everything went against them — but they’ll have to accept it and get over it. It’s not just three points lost, there’s a couple of positions where you think they’re a bit short in games like this, but it’s difficult to be too critical of this team. It’s just such a freak result; the question now is whether there’s a hangover, and I think they’ll come out of this okay.”

Premier League pundit Owen Hargreaves, who is also a former United players, said: “United didn’t have it today defensively – there was so many things wrong. Ten Hag will have to go back to look at it and think, how on earth did we concede seven goals when Liverpool have only have eight shots on target? That’s not the Manchester United we’ve got used to seeing this season.”