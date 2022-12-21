‘Diego who encouraged us from heaven’: Messi pays tribute to Maradona

Lionel Messi on Tuesday has paid a touching tribute to the Late Diego Maradona, who passed away in November 2020.

In his Instagram post, Messi wrote: “From Grandoli to the Qatar World Cup took almost 30 years. It was close to three decades when the ball gave me many joys and also some sorrows. I always had a dream of being a World Champion and I didn’t want to stop trying, even knowing that maybe I would never give up.

“This Cup we got is also from all those who did not make it in the previous World Cups we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where they all deserved it for how they fought until the same final, worked hard and wanted it as much as I did… And we deserved it even in that damn ending.

“It’s also from Diego who encouraged us from heaven. And of all those who spent the time always benching the National Team without looking so much at the result but the desire we always put into it, also when things didn’t go as we wanted.

“And of course, it’s from all this beautiful group that was formed and of the technical team and all the people of the national team who, being anonymous, work day and night to make it easier for us. Many times failure is part of the journey and learning and without the disappointments it is impossible for success to come.

“Thank you very much from my heart! Let’s go Argentina!!!”

A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the great World Cup finals of all time.

So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and board helicopters for a capital flyover that the government billed as an aerial parade.