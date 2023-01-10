Diego Simeone set to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season: Reports

Diego Simeone is set to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of this season, according to El Chiringuito as per the Sun.

Journalist Paco Garcia Caridad told El Chiringuito that Simeone will not continue at Atleti in the coming season. He has told [President] Gil Marin that he will leave in January, according to the Sun report.

Simeone has not had the best of starts with Atletico this season with his latest setback coming against Barcelona who defeated them 1-0 in a La Liga encounter.

According to the Spanish outlet, Simeone’s departure has also opened the doors for Joao Felix to extend his contract by one more year at the club. The two have had a strained relationship lately, as per the Spanish media.

“We have differences, but I have always looked for the best for the club. To squeeze the maximum out of everyone until the last day that I am there or those who have to be there,” Simeone had said about the player in December.

“(Felix) is important for the team. If he transmits to us what we saw in the World Cup, he will be very important. He has conditions and talent and the team needs his qualities,” he had added.

On Friday, the Athletic had said that Felix had reached a verbal agreement to join Chelsea on loan. The Blues are expected to pay in the region of €11million (£9.68m) fee, which is below what their La Liga counterparts initially wanted, the report added.

Atletico are fighting to stay in the European qualification places and were eliminated from the Champions League, finishing bottom of Group B.

Under Simeone, Atletico had won the 2014 La Liga title with a draw at the Nou Camp in a final day clash. He would repeat the feat in the 2020-21 season as the Rojiblancos clinched their 11th title, this time again on the final day of the season.