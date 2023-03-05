While You Were Asleep: Diego Simeone coaches record 613 game for Atletico, Bayern Munich return to top of the Bundesliga, Fiorentina stun AC Milan

Atletico Madrid crushed Sevilla 6-1 on Saturday to move third in La Liga as Diego Simeone celebrated setting a new milestone as a coach.

Memphis Depay struck twice for the hosts, with Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco adding to the lead, and Alvaro Morata adding a brace in a rout.

Simeone overtook the late Luis Aragones as the coach in charge of Atletico for the most games, with this his 613rd at the helm of the Rojiblancos after taking charge in 2011.

Since Simeone took over as coach in December 2011, Atletico has won two Spanish league titles, two Europa League crowns, a Copa del Rey trophy, and reached a pair of Champions League finals.

“From my first day as a player here I knew that this was a different club. . . . And I knew that I would end up coaching here,” Simeone said looking back on his start.

He also revealed one of the elements of his success: “You always know that they can fire you tomorrow, and that is what keeps you focused on the game at hand.”

Bayern climb back on top

Bayern Munich snatched a 2-1 victory at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday courtesy of a fine Matthijs de Ligt performance that put it back into top spot in the Bundesliga.

Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for Bayern to move back ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

Bayern, which faces Paris St Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday following its 1-0 in the first leg, is on 49 points, ahead on goal difference of Borussia Dortmund, winners 2-1 over RB Leipzig on Friday.

Dortmund has clawed back a nine-point deficit before the winter break by winning every game since to reinvigorate the title race.

Despite controlling possession in the first half, Bayern struggled to break through.

It was de Ligt who had the answer when he wrongfooted his marker and unleashed a shot through a crowded box with Stuttgart keeper Fabian Bredlow letting the ball slip through his hands.

Just two minutes earlier it was de Ligt who had come to the rescue at the other end, clearing a point-blank Konstantinos Mavropanos effort off the line.

Choupo-Moting scored what proved to be the winner in the 62nd, finishing off a fine move involving Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala.

Union Berlin remained third, five points behind the big two, by drawing with visiting Cologne 0-0.

Fiorentina end AC Milan’s winning streak

Second-half goals from forward Nicolas Gonzalez and striker Luka Jovic earned Fiorentina a 2-1 home win over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, breaking the reigning champions’ winning streak of four games.

Nicolás González, who broke the deadlock with a penalty in the 49th minute, floated in a perfect cross for the in-flying Jović to head the winner in the 87th.

Milan left back Théo Hernandez rifled the visitors’ consolation inside the left post in injury time.

Milan, who travel to Tottenham Hotspur for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday, had not previously lost a game in all competitions since their 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan on February 5.

Fiorentina, who won only three of their previous 16 Serie A home games against Milan, host Turkey’s Sivasspor in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. They then travel to Cremonese in the league on March 12.