Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Diego Simeone breaks long-standing LaLiga record for coaching most matches with a single club (425)

Since returning to the club, he so famously represented during his playing days as coach in December 2011, he has led Los Rojiblancos to two LaLiga Santander titles (2014, 2021), as well as a Copa del Rey (2013), two UEFA Europa Leagues (2012, 2018) and two UEFA Super Cups (2012, 2018).

Diego SimeoneAtletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone (Source: Reuters)
Diego Simeone has broken yet another record, over a decade on from taking charge in the Atlético de Madrid dugout.

Following  Madrid Derby 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu, El Cholo has now coached Atleti in 425 LaLiga Santander matches– an all-time record in the competition’s history for matches coached for a single club – taking him past the previous record-holder Miguel Muñoz’s tally of 424.

Simeone takes over the record from Miguel Muñoz, the man who coached Real Madrid between 1960 and 1974 to nine LaLiga Santander titles and two European Cups (1960, 1966) and who held the record for 49 years and sits top of a top 3 also featuring former Atleti legend Luis Aragonés.

Talking about the game, Real Madrid scored late in the derby against 10-men Atletico Madrid to draw the game late and snatch a point at the Santigo Bernebau in Madrid on Saturday.

Going 0-0 into half-time Atletico’s Angel Correa was sent off around the hour mark. However, despite being a man down Atletico opened the scoring courtesy of Giminez in the 78th minute. However, within seven minutes Real’s substitute Alvaro registered the equaliser to snatch a late draw.

“I see (winning) the league as a very difficult task. It was before today’s game and now it’s got even tougher,” Real manager Carlo Ancelotti told DAZN.

“Today we lacked a bit of mental freshness, more than physical. Especially when they were down to 10 men, we allowed them to score and struggled to reposition ourselves.

“In the first half, we had good control but the intensity was not high. Then we didn’t take advantage of the extra man we had.”

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 10:43 IST
