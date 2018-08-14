Diego Simeone believes emotion could decide Super Cup clash with Real Madrid

Atletico’s head coach Diego Simeone is suspended from the touchline for the match. (AP Photo) Atletico’s head coach Diego Simeone is suspended from the touchline for the match. (AP Photo)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says emotion rather than technical ability could decide the fate of the UEFA Super Cup derby against Real Madrid on Wednesday in Tallinn.

Simeone is suspended from the touchline for the match after being sent off in the Europa League semi-final against Arsenal, a competition his team went on to win in May leading to this confrontation against Champions League winners Real.

“The important thing is the emotion, the hope. This game could be decided on an emotional level,” the Argentine coach told reporters on Tuesday.

Atletico retained key man Antoine Griezmann despite interest from Barcelona in the summer and added several more players to their squad, including Gelson Martins, Thomas Lemar and Santiago Arias.

However Simeone says it does not necessarily mean his team is stronger and ready to compete for trophies against La Liga giants Real and Barcelona.

“The arrival of good players guarantees good individuals but not a better team until we are all working in the same direction,” added Simeone.

“Obviously our budgets are not the same. But in terms of motivation we never feel beneath anyone. In this match we will do everything we can to take the game where we want it.”

