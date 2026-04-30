Diego Simeone’s antics during VAR check vs Arsenal comes under scrutiny: ‘That’s why people don’t like the dark arts, don’t like Atletico Madrid’

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone celebrates after referee Danny Makkelie calls off a penalty for Arsenal during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone came under scrutiny after his antics during a VAR check on an Arsenal penalty decision in their UEFA Champions League semifinal 1st leg tie at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night. The incident happened when referee Danny Makkelie was studying the sideline monitor to check if Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze was fouled in the penalty box by David Hancko.

Simeone was seen animatedly talking to the referee and then waving his arms wildly as Makkelie ultimately overturned the penalty decision. The match ended at 1-1 with both teams’ goals coming from respective spot kicks.

“As the referee’s coming over, before he’s even looked at the screen, Simeone’s in his face, he’s waving his arms,” Steven Gerrard said on TNT. “Then he’s in his ear when he’s at the screen. It’s a performance and he’s the best at doing it,” he added.