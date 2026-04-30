Diego Simeone’s antics during VAR check vs Arsenal comes under scrutiny: ‘That’s why people don’t like the dark arts, don’t like Atletico Madrid’

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone came under scrutiny after his antics during a VAR check on an Arsenal penalty decision in their UEFA Champions League semifinal 1st leg tie at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night. The incident happened when referee Danny Makkelie was studying the sideline monitor to check if Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze was fouled in the penalty box by David Hancko.
Simeone was seen animatedly talking to the referee and then waving his arms wildly as Makkelie ultimately overturned the penalty decision. The match ended at 1-1 with both teams’ goals coming from respective spot kicks.
“As the referee’s coming over, before he’s even looked at the screen, Simeone’s in his face, he’s waving his arms,” Steven Gerrard said on TNT. “Then he’s in his ear when he’s at the screen. It’s a performance and he’s the best at doing it,” he added.
Diego Simeone was seen leaving his technical area to protest loudly at the referee while VAR was being checked, before the decision eventually went against Arsenal and the penalty was overturned 👀
🎥 @laythy29 #ucl pic.twitter.com/NY7qUxnYWr
— Arsenal Radar (@ArsenalRadar) April 29, 2026
Steve McManaman, who played for Atletico city rival Real Madrid, said of Simeone: “His performance was terrible and that’s why people don’t like the dark arts, don’t like Atletico Madrid.”
Arsenal manager Arteta, meanwhile, said that the decision to overturn the penalty was simply unacceptable.
“The whole sequence tells the story. I mean it’s a clear contact,” Arteta told TNT Sports. “At this level it’s completely unacceptable. You make that decision, you cannot overturn that decision when you have to look at it 13 times,” he added.
Earlier in the game, Simeone and Atletico players complained about the penalty call that went against their team late in the first half. Viktor Gyokeres put Arsenal ahead by converting a 44th-minute penalty kick. Julian Alvarez equalized for Atletico – also from the penalty spot – in the 56th.
“We played a very good second half and had the chances to win the match,” Simeone said.
Antoine Griezmann, who played his last Champions League match at home with Atletico, was named the most valuable player. The France star will join MLS club Orlando City this summer.