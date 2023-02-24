scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Diego Maradona’s statue returned to the sculptor who created it

The Municipality of Naples will have to return it to the sculptor Domenico Sepe as it has an excessive value and, therefore must be returned to the donor.

Domenico Sepe (right), the plastic artist who created the statue of Diego Maradona in Naples. (Reuters)
As per the multiple reports in Italy, one of Deigo Maradona’s statues in Napoli will be returned to the artist who created it.

The municipality of Naples has decided that the work should return to the studio of its sculptor, the plastic artist Domenico Sepe as it has an excessive value and therefore must be returned to the donor. The statue that was presented in November 2021 on the first death anniversary of Diego Maradona.

“It cannot accept the donation because the value of the work is greater than the artist’s spending possibilities. On the other hand, the ‘censorship’ is also explained in that dedicating a statue to Diego is a privilege that could also be attractive to other artists and giving that honor to Sepe is breaking ‘respect for the principle of impartiality,'” city councilor at Sport Ferrante was quoted as saying by La Gazzetta.

“It is not yet known what criminal investigations are underway, to which the municipal administration also referred in a note,” report Sky Italia.

Domenico Sepe has expressed his disappointment and has threatened to fight in legal terms so that his work returns to its location until a few days ago, on Via Giambattista Marino, in the east wing of the stadium.

Maradona captained Napoli to their first-ever Serie A championship in 1986-87. Between 1984 and 1991 when he was at Napoli, he made 259 games and scored 115 goals. Maradona won two Serie A league titles and a UEFA Cup in 1989.

This season, Napoli are off to a roaring start, currently sitting first in Serie A and setting a new club record for most consecutive wins since Maradona was playing for them in the 1980s.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 08:08 IST
