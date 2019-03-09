Toggle Menu
Diego Maradona’s lawyer says ex-star fathered three kids in Cubahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/diego-maradonas-lawyer-says-ex-star-fathered-three-kids-in-cuba-5618112/

Diego Maradona’s lawyer says ex-star fathered three kids in Cuba

Diego Maradona's lawyer says that the former soccer star and current coach of Mexican club Dorados of Sinaloa will legally recognize three children that he fathered in Cuba.

Diego Maradona will legally recognize three children that he fathered in Cuba.

Diego Maradona’s lawyer says that the former soccer star and current coach of Mexican club Dorados of Sinaloa will legally recognize three children that he fathered in Cuba.

Lawyer Matias Morla told Argentina’s Channel 13 television on Friday that he speaks with his client’s Cuban children, who were born to two different women. The ex-captain of the Argentine national soccer team also has five other kids.

Asked if Maradona had legally recognized his children on the island, Morla said: “To date, no. But he is going to take care of what he has to do.”

Morla didn’t give more details but suggested Maradona “would have to appear in court” in Cuba.

Advertising

The Associated Press could not immediately contact the lawyer, who acts as Maradona’s spokesperson.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Barcelona-Rayo Vallecano the type of match that can win or lose a title, says Ernesto Valverde
2 Real Madrid will survive without Cristiano Ronaldo, says Luis Figo
3 I-League: Chennai City, East Bengal get set for a southern showdown