Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Diego Maradona’s iconic ‘Hand Of God’ ball sold for £2.5m-£3m

In May, Maradona's shirt from that iconic match had fetched a £7.1m at auction.

Diego Maradona's the Hand of God goal against England in the 1986 world cup quarter-final.

The Hand of God goal by Argentina icon Diego Maradona against England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals is entrenched in footballing lore. The Adidas Azteca ball used in the match was on Wednesday reportedly sold for around £2.5m-£3m at an auction.

Maradona had punched the opening goal beyond England goalkeeper Peter Shilton before scoring a superb individual effort which was later voted ‘Goal of the Century’. Gary Linekar would halve the deficit but England were eventually knocked out as Argentina went on to win the World Cup.

Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser, who was in charge of the match, owned the ball, which was sold by Graham Budd Auctions with the initial estimate having been between £2.5m and £3m, according to the Independent.

The Argentine legend passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60. One of the greatest players of all time, Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, producing a series of sublime individual performances.

He played for Barcelona and Napoli during his club career, winning two Serie A titles with the Italian side.

A magician with the ball – deceptively quick and a visionary passer – Maradona is considered by some as the greatest soccer player ever, edging out that other great, Brazil’s Pele. In Argentina, he was worshipped as ‘El Dios’ – The God – partly a play on words on his number 10 shirt, ‘El Diez.’

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 08:23:01 pm
