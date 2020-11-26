‘Diego Maradona was a maestro of football’: PM Modi pays tributes to the legend

In this Oct. 10, 2009 file photo, under the pouring rain, Argentina's coach Diego Maradona looks up under the pouring rain during a 2010 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru, in Buenos Aires. (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Maradona won three titles with the Barcelona club, becoming a world soccer figure. But the iconic player won a place as one of the all-time greats when he led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title in Mexico, where he scored one of the most storied goals in soccer history the “Hand of God” goal that helped defeat England in a quarterfinal match.

Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2020

PM Modi took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote,”Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace.”

Upon hearing the news, thousands of Neapolitans poured out into the city’s streets to honor Maradona and light candles in his memory even though gatherings are banned because the city lies in a coronavirus red zone. Many of them stood below huge murals of their hero that cover entire sides of downtown buildings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.