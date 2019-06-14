Diego Maradona to leave coach role in Mexico for health reasons

Toggle Menu
On the advice of his doctors, Maradona will not continue coaching the Dorados de Sinaloa. The club shared their best wishes on Twitter.

Diego Maradona shouting instructions to his players. On the advice of his doctors, Maradona will not continue coaching the Dorados de Sinaloa. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

Diego Maradona is to leave his job as coach of Mexican side Dorados de Sinalao on the advice of his doctor, the Argentine’s lawyer said on Thursday.

“On doctor’s advice he will dedicate his time to his health and have two operations, on his shoulder and his knee,” Matias Morla wrote on Twitter.

“We thank the entire Dorados family and we’ll continue this dream another time.”

Maradona’s resignation comes after nine months in charge of the second division side from Mexico’s northwest.

Under his charge, the Dorados twice reached the second division play-offs but fell short both times.

Maradona, who won the World Cup in 1986 and is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, put the small club in the spotlight and they paid tribute to him on Twitter.

“Together we surprised the world,” one tweet read. “We showed that football is passion and heart. Thanks for everything boss. Get well and we’ll see you soon.”

