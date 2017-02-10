Diego Maradona to get ambassador role with FIFA

Diego Maradona is getting an ambassador’s role with FIFA. It wants to ensure the Argentina great “has a major role in FIFA’s activities to promote the game across the globe,” including with its Legends team.

The 56-year-old Maradona will be involved in “relevant development projects,” FIFA said on Friday.

Maradona announced his new role on Thursday, hailing FIFA as “clean and transparent” under President Gianni Infantino.

Maradona feuded with former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and long-time Argentina soccer leader Julio Grondona, who was FIFA’s senior vice president when he died in 2014.

Last month, Maradona played soccer at FIFA headquarters on his first visit since a November 2009 disciplinary hearing over a profane post-match rant. Maradona, the Argentina coach at the time, was banned from the 2010 World Cup draw in South Africa.

