Toggle Menu
‘Even Tonga can beat us,’ Diego Maradona rages after Argentina’s Copa America losshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/diego-maradona-rages-argentina-copa-america-loss-5785454/

‘Even Tonga can beat us,’ Diego Maradona rages after Argentina’s Copa America loss

Argentina lost 2-0 to Colombia on Saturday, the team's first defeat in a Copa America opener since 1979. They next play Paraguay on Wednesday.

Former Argentina footballer Diego Maradona (File Photo)

Diego Maradona has criticized Argentina after their opening loss to Colombia in the Copa America.

Maradona told the TyC Sports channel in Buenos Aires, “Even Tonga can beat us.”

Argentina lost 2-0 on Saturday, the team’s first defeat in a Copa America opener since 1979.

Maradona, the captain of the Argentina squad that won the 1986 World Cup and coach from 2008-10, criticized the country’s soccer federation for putting inexperienced Lionel Scaloni in charge of the national team. He also took shots at the players, saying they need to feel the importance of the Argentina jersey.

Advertising

Argentina is trying to end a 26-year title drought. The team is last in Group B after this weekend’s opening matches, one point behind Paraguay and Qatar and three points behind Colombia.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Argentina’s next match is against Paraguay on Wednesday in Belo Horizonte.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Francesco Totti’s departure puts pressure on AS Roma’s American owner
2 Eugeneson Lyngdoh rejoins Bengaluru FC on one-year contract
3 Draws for 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers to be held on July 17