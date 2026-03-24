Maradona Junior: ‘If my father was God at Napoli, Scott McTominay is Jesus’

Diego “God” Maradona, followed by Scott McTominay?

The two names would not rank in that order for the most decisive footballers in history by popular choice, but Diego Armando Maradona Junior certainly thinks so after McTominay’s second-minute strike that powered Napoli’s Serie A win over Cagliari on Monday.

The 29-year-old McTominay secured the 1–0 victory for the Partenopei on Monday, marking Napoli’s fourth consecutive win. While they remain in third place, Napoli cut the gap to seven points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who have managed only one point in their last three outings.

Since leaving Manchester United to join Napoli in 2024, McTominay has emerged as one of the most important players in Antonio Conte’s side, including a place in the Ballon d’Or rankings and being honoured as the Serie A player of the year.