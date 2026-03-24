Maradona Junior: ‘If my father was God at Napoli, Scott McTominay is Jesus’

Diego “God” Maradona, followed by Scott McTominay?
The two names would not rank in that order for the most decisive footballers in history by popular choice, but Diego Armando Maradona Junior certainly thinks so after McTominay’s second-minute strike that powered Napoli’s Serie A win over Cagliari on Monday.
The 29-year-old McTominay secured the 1–0 victory for the Partenopei on Monday, marking Napoli’s fourth consecutive win. While they remain in third place, Napoli cut the gap to seven points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who have managed only one point in their last three outings.
Since leaving Manchester United to join Napoli in 2024, McTominay has emerged as one of the most important players in Antonio Conte’s side, including a place in the Ballon d’Or rankings and being honoured as the Serie A player of the year.
McTominay has built on the previous season’s exploits, improving his tally to 11 goals and four assists in 36 games. The performances called for almost otherworldly praise from Maradona Jr., who liked McTominay’s divine midfield presence.
“After my father, McTominay is the most decisive player in the history of Napoli,” said Maradona Jr. on Televomero.
A former Napoli player himself, Maradona Jr. currently manages the Italian fifth-division side, Portici.
“We had God at Napoli in the form of Diego, but for me McTominay is Jesus. He is a completely fundamental player,” remarked the 39-year-old.
The legendary Maradona’s godly status was imbued in Naples where he enjoyed the most prolific times of his club career. Between 1984 and 1992, Maradona spearhead the most successful spell in Napoli’s history, powering them to two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia, a UEFA Cup and one Italian Supercup title.
Within hours of Maradona’s untimely death in late 2020, the club expressed its respect for the Argentine legend by renaming the Stadio San Paolo, their home ground, in his honour.