Diego Maradona has been tested for coronavirus: Lawyer on Twitter

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona has been tested for the coronavirus, his lawyer said on Twitter on Monday.

The results of the former striker’s test are expected within 24 hours, his lawyer Matias Morla said. Morla shared a photo of a medical worker swabbing Maradona at his home.

Maradona, 59, recently hit out at people who compared him to Buzz Lightyear for wearing an astronaut-like COVID-19 face shield during a match on Wednesday.

Maradona was appointed as the head coach of a struggling Gimnasia La Plata in September.

Earlier, Maradona had also asked the “Hand of God” to deliver the world from the coronavirus pandemic and allow normal life to resume.

“Today this happened to us and many people say it is a new Hand of God,” Maradona was quoted as saying while alluding to his infamous goal against England.

“But today I’m asking for that hand to end this pandemic so people can go back to living their lives, healthy and happy.”

“Hopefully it is understood that we have to face what’s coming together, for the good of football. No-one is like Rambo in this war, because even Rambo loses against this.”

Maradona was also seen autographing an Argentina national team jersey as he lent a hand in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his hometown. The sale raised money for an underprivileged area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires affected by quarantine rules.

