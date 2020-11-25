scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
‘I lost a great friend’: Pele leads tributes as the world mourns Diego Maradona’s death

Diego Maradona had died after suffering a heart attack at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, those close to him confirmed.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 25, 2020 11:48:42 pm
In this June 10, 1987 file photo, former Brazilian soccer player Pele, center, clasps hands with Italian captain Alessandro Altobelli, left, and Argentine captain Diego Maradona, after he is awarded the FIFA honor medal before the start of the final match between Argentina and Italy in Zurich, Switzerland. (AP Photo)

World soccer great Diego Maradona, died on Wednesday less than a month after his 60th birthday.

Maradona died after suffering a heart attack at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, sources close to him confirmed.

Rising to stardom from a grimy Buenos Aires slum to lead Argentina to World Cup victory, Maradona was a rags-to-riches story in his soccer-mad homeland and gained the iconic status of fellow Argentines Che Guevara and Evita Peron.

Football legend paces away: Classic Maradona moments

One of the most gifted soccer players in history, Maradona’s pinnacle of glory came when he captained Argentina to win the World Cup in 1986 before plunging to misery when he was kicked out the 1994 World Cup for doping.

But he reinvented himself in a stunning comeback in 2008 as coach of the Argentina team, persuading managers that with sheer charisma he could inspire the team to victory, despite a lack of coaching experience.

Brazilian soccer star Pelé mourned the death of Argentine great Diego Maradona on Wednesday, following confirmation he had died of a heart attack earlier in the day.

“Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.

Here are some of the reactions and tributes-

“In our collective imagination Diego Maradona represents a certain glorious past, he’s a symbol of what we might have been,” popular culture professor at Buenos Aires University and Maradona expert Pablo Alabarces has said.

“He will always be forgiven,” said Maradona fan Marcelo Pose, a Buenos Aires attorney.

(Reuters inputs)

