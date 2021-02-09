Diego Maradona death investigation widens to include three new suspects

Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on November 25. (Reuters)

Two nurses and a psychologist have been added to the criminal investigation related to the death of Diego Maradona, according to a judicial source on Monday.

Maradona, who guided Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in 1986, died at the age of 60 of a heart attack on November 25, weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following successful brain surgery.

Leopoldo Luque, the neurosurgeon who performed the brain surgery, and his psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are already under investigation after a probe was opened by authorities in Argentina to establish if there was negligence in Maradona’s treatment following the operation.

Luque in November responded to the launch of an investigation by saying he did “everything he could, up to the impossible” for an “unmanageable” patient.

The three people newly under investigation — psychologist Carlos Diaz and nurses Dahiana Gisela Madrid and Ricardo Almiron — must appear before prosecutors this week, according to AFP sources.

According to reports in local media, Maradona was provided with alcohol and marijuana by his entourage after the operation.

Maradona was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders, but his autopsy revealed that he had no alcohol or narcotic drugs in his body.