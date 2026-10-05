Diego Forlan on Indian football: ‘Talented young players, need stronger academies & league’

After Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti caused quite a stir last month when he said India did not have a footballing culture, Uruguay coach Diego Forlan said that while the main sport in the country was cricket, India still had a lot of young talented football players.

“Your main sport is cricket, so it’s different. Football has been here for many years, of course, but it’s not the main sport. But you have a lot of young talented players,” Forlan said, speaking on the eve of the India vs Uruguay match.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner said that playing international friendlies against stronger opposition like Brazil and Uruguay would benefit the Blue Tigers in the long run. “I think this kind of game, playing against Brazil, Uruguay, and also having a strong league, would improve the development of young players. In the near future, India could be playing important and crucial games,” he said.