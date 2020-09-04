Diego Costa tests positive for Covid-19

Spain and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has tested positive for Covid-19. (Source: USA TODAY Sports/File Photo)

Spain and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has tested positive for Covid-19. A statement was released by the Spanish club in this regard on Thursday.

Colombian defender Santiago Arias also tested positive for the same and the duo are currently on home isolation.

Our first team players underwent the pre-season tests on Thursday, except for those who are currently on international duty and Diego Costa and Arias, who tested positive during their holidays and are currently isolating. ➡ https://t.co/Pv2TrN9wH2 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 3, 2020

“On Thursday, the team underwent the pre-season tests except for those who are currently on international duty, and Diego Costa and Arias, who tested positive during their holidays and are currently isolating,” the statement read.

The club confirmed that both the players are asymptomatic and are following the protocols laid by the authorities and LaLiga.

The club will resume training for the upcoming season from Friday, but the duo is expected to join the camp after completing the mandatory quarantine period.

Earlier last week, France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had tested positive for coronavirus. And as per latest reports, goalkeeper Steve Mandanda has also been tested positive for Covid-19.

Both the players have been withdrawn from the French national team, which will lock horns with Sweden in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday and then face Croatia at home on Tuesday.

