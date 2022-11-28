‘Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag?’ Mexican world champion boxer Canalo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi

Saulo Canalo Alvarez, a world champion boxer from Mexico, has tweeted out a series of angry messages against Lionel Messi. He believes that Messi kicked a Mexican jersey insultingly inside Argentina’s locker room.

Canelo Alvarez is the undisputed champion (WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF) of the super middleweight category (76 kg). He is also the highest grossing boxer of the moment.

Rare video of Messi “Kicking a Mexico jersey” while only trying to take off his boots.pic.twitter.com/etF7g4fLBZ https://t.co/S9pIZOocSk — FELA GRANDSON😎 (@jerriejerrie_) November 27, 2022

What’s the issue?

In a video of celebrations in Argentina’s locker room, there is a Mexican jersey crumpled on the floor, just in front of Messi who has his jersey off. Presumably, the Mexican jersey was exchanged by him after the game with an Mexican player.

Messi is chanting and swaying with his team-mates, and as he sits down, he tries to take off his right boot, by lifting it in the air and using his left foot to drag down the heel of the shoe. In the process, when he lifts the right boot initially, it pushes the Mexican jersey away.

Depending on the point of view of the watchers, it has been interpreted as he kicked the jersey away. It’s not a flag as some have speculated; it’s a jersey.

What did the Mexican boxer Canelo, a world champion, tweet?

la afición es una cosa nosotros como ejemplo otra… no sea tanto!! https://t.co/fuvEbA28aA — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

1) ” Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag???? ” Canelo wrote in the first of his tweets.

2) Then, accompanied by fist and anger emojis, he tweeted: “Let him ask God that he doesn’t find it for me !”

3) ”Just as (I) respect Argentina, (he) has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country (Argentina) I’m talking about Messi …

4) ”The fans are one thing, we as an example another… don’t be so much!!”

5) It is one thing that they are better than us (in football), another thing is respect.

6) Anyone who doesn’t defend their homeland is a****e… fanaticism is one thing, your identity is another. LONG LIVE MEXICO CABRONES

What’s the history of Canelo and Messi?

Nothing but admiration, going by the past.

Last year, in a traditional weigh-in before a boxing bout, Canelo even wore the pyjamas from same brand as Messi, retouched with Mexican colours.

“One of the best players. I like him. I think maybe he would be a great fighter,” Alvarez said about Messi, mirror.uk had quoted. He did call Ronaldo as a “great player” but the media went to town saying that Canelo rates Messi higher.

Even couple of weeks back, he had said: “”If I were a soccer player I would become Pelé, Maradona and Messi. To Maradona and Messi, my respects.”

Did the boxer cool down?

There were signs of thaw. When a twitter user, told him, “Canelo, here in Argentina people bank on you a lot, you are letting yourself be carried away by something taken out of context, Messi is probably the most respectful athlete that exists… get off this, a hug!”

Canelo Alvarez replied: “Perhaps… hopefully so greetings.”