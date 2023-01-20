Did Shakira find out Barcelona star Gerard Pique’s cheating on her because of a jam jar?

Colombian pop star Shakira allegedly realized that her partner Gerard Pique was cheating on her after realizing that her favourite jam was disappearing from the fridge.

According to a report by ShowNews Today, the 45-year-old singer became suspicious after returning home from a trip and finding that her favourite fruit jam was eaten – despite knowing that Pique and their kids all hated the jam.

Shakira also seemingly appeared to allude to this in the music video for her and Rauw Alejandro’s single “Te Felicito,” in which she can be seen opening a refrigerator, only to discover Alejandro’s head on a platter.

In her latest track, which has an overlay of an electronic beat, Shakira reminds people of who she is and addresses her breakup.

“Una loba como yo no esta pa’ tipos como tu (A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you),” she says, referering to her 2009 mega-hit “She Wolf.”

“I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me,” she sings in Spanish.

As per ShowNews Today, Shakira was asked in an interview what she was looking for in the fridge.

Responding to the query, she reportedly said, “To find the truth! It is when I go to the fridge and find the head of Rauw Alejandro.”

However, fans on social media have questioned whether the reports about Shakira’s jam are true.

“SOOO you’re telling me that Shakira… with all the media, security cameras, and household employees she probably has didn’t know her husband was cheating until she noticed someone ate her strawberry jam? Entertaining narrative but PLSSSS,” one person tweeted.