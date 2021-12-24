Did not recommend Diaz for East Bengal coach role: Ex-manager Menéndez

Alejandro Menendez had stepped down as the head coach of East Bengal in 2020, just two days after a derby defeat to Mohun Bagan, citing personal reasons to the club authorities. (File)

Former East Bengal coach Alejandro Menéndez took to Twitter on Monday and refuted claims that he had recommended current coach Manolo Diaz to take charge of the Bengal powerhouse.

“I have no contact with anyone close to the club since I left the post of East Bengal coach,” he wrote. I did not recommend Manolo Diaz (I did not speak to him) or any other coach’s name to East Bengal at all, as I have no contact with anyone at the club. I just talk to the supporters who send me something every day. There are some media outlets who are trying to force my name into it and I do not agree at all,” he said a social media post.

When Diaz became the coach, there were reports that Alessandro had asked him to join East Bengal. Manolo and Alejandro were quite known to each other since their Real Madrid days. Manolo was coach of various age groups of Real Madrid. On the other hand, Alejandro was in charge of Real Madrid Castilla (reserve team) back in 2009. During Manolo’s tenure as Real Madrid C team coach, the two Spaniards came to know each other and got along really well.

With Diaz’s position in jeopardy with East Bengal having failed to win their last 8 matches in a row in the ISL this season, this new controversy will only add fuel to the fire.

Alejandro Menendez had stepped down as the head coach of East Bengal in 2020, just two days after a derby defeat to Mohun Bagan, citing personal reasons to the club authorities.

Under the former Real Madrid Castilla coach, East Bengal finished runners-up in 2018-19 and were third in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division as the red-and-gold had a trophy-less season and failed to win their elusive title in the I-League.