Di Maria sidelined with injury after Juve debut

Juventus forward Angel Di Maria suffered a thigh muscle injury on his Serie A debut and will out of action for at least 10 days, the Turin-based club said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Argentine international opened the scoring and set up another goal in Juve’s 3-0 victory over Sassuolo on Monday before he was withdrawn in the 66th minute.

“Di Maria underwent scans this morning … which revealed a low-grade lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh,” Juventus said on their website.

A joint training session with the U19s, and an update on the condition of #JuveSassuolo star Angel Di Maria 🗞 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 16, 2022

“The extent of the injury will be re-evaluated in 10 days.”

Di Maria is set to miss Juve’s next game at Sampdoria on Monday and could be out for the visit of AS Roma on Aug. 27.