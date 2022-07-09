scorecardresearch
Di Maria completes Juventus move

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving French champions Paris St Germain at the end of the season and has penned a contract until June 2023 with the Turin-based club.

By: Reuters |
July 9, 2022 12:28:51 am
Di Maria moved to PSG from Manchester United in 2015 and has been a key attacking player over the years, winning five league titles and claiming 18 trophies in all. (Twitter/Juventus FC)

Juventus have completed the signing of veteran Argentine forward Angel Di Maria on a one-year deal, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

Di Maria moved to PSG from Manchester United in 2015 and has been a key attacking player over the years, winning five league titles and claiming 18 trophies in all.

