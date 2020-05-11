DFB targeting July 4 Pokal final, May 29 restart for Women’s Bundesliga

Bayern Munich are in the running for a domestic double. (Source: Reuters) Bayern Munich are in the running for a domestic double. (Source: Reuters)

The men’s DFB Pokal final has been rescheduled for July 4 and play can resume in the third division as well as the women’s Bundesliga pending a green light from local authorities, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Monday.

With the men’s top two divisions set to start without spectators on May 16 after a two-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DFB said the ball can also start rolling in the other competitions.

But it will also be without fans with Germany having banned all major events until at least August 31.

The DFB Pokal semi-finals between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt and Saarbruecken and Bayer Leverkusen will be played on June 9 and 10.

The DFB said its health and safety plan developed jointly with the league for the Bundesliga will also apply for its own competitions. A restart of the third division is set for May 26-27 the earliest, it said.

“That is why I am very confident that very soon the authorities will provide us with the permission to continue the third division, the women’s Bundesliga and the German Cup of course,” said DFB President Fritz Keller.

But with the virus far from gone in Germany where almost 170,000 people have been infected and more than 7,400 have died, football officials are concerned any positive cases could limit chances of finishing the season, and inflict potentially “existence-threatening” financial damage to some clubs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.