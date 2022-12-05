Deschamps angry with Koundé over gold necklace and Mbappe says he will pay fine himself for not speaking to media

Jules Koundé played with a necklace for a while in France’s game against Poland until an assistant coach removed it mid-match. TV cameras caught France’s coach Deschamps looking angry.

He was in violation of Rule 4 of IFAB regulations, which state: “All items of jewellery (necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, leather bands, rubber bands, etc.) are forbidden and must be removed. Using tape to cover jewellery is not permitted.”

At the end of the match, Deschamps said: “ He shouldn’t have started the game with that on. I don’t know what he has on the necklace, I know he’s a bit superstitious and he wears it in training too. I don’t know what the necklace meant to him but I told him he was very lucky that I didn’t catch him in front of me at that moment.

Mbappe says he will pay fine

Kylian Mbappe has been wowing the fans with his on-field magic. Off the field, he has largely stayed away from the media, even refusing to do the mandatory conferences after the player of match awards. He didn’t meet the press after the games against Australia and Denmark.

The speculations were that he was refusing to speak to avoid answering questions about his future with the club PSG.

THe FIFA had no choice but to fine the federation. And on Sunday night, he met the press.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about my not talking to journalists. It’s nothing personal against the media, but I just want to be focused on the competition and I don’t want to waste energy on anything outside of the game. That’s why I haven’t been showing up. I know that the federation could be fined and, therefore, I told them that I will pay the fine myself,”

The final word from The Sun tabloid. “Mbappe wouldn’t find it hard to pay such fines as he signed a lucrative three-year deal with PSG back in May that will see him pocket an astronomical 507 million pounds salary.”