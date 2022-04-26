scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Dennerby names 33 players for FIFA women’s U-17 WC national camp

The players, who have assembled here, include 12 from the side that won the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship title earlier this year.

By: PTI |
April 26, 2022 5:15:07 pm
Indian women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby on Tuesday named 33 players for a national coaching camp as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. (Twitter/India Football Team)

Indian women’s football team head coach Thomas Dennerby on Tuesday named 33 players for a national coaching camp as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in the country later this year.

The players, who have assembled here, include 12 from the side that won the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship title earlier this year.

Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, Margao’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium will host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in October. The draw for the marquee tournament will take place in Zurich on June 24.

List of 33 players:

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Anjali Munda, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.

Defenders: Salima Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Purnima Kumari, Julia Devi Yanglem, Bhumika Bharat Mane, Kajal, Varshika, Kajol Dsouza, Ngashepam Pinku Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Midfielders: Payal, Kalpana, Shailja, Moirangthem Ambika Devi, R Madhumathi, Loktongbam Shelia Devi, Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda.

Forwards: Neha, Lavanya, Anita Kumari, Reshma, Vinothini, Dharshini, Laishram Rejiya Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.

