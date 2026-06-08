Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch vs Ukraine, match called off

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in a match vs Ukraine on Saturday, leading to match getting called off. He was conscious, the Danish Football Federation said in ​a social ​media post.

“Christian ⁠Eriksen is conscious and is doing ‌well under the circumstances,” the federation said in a statement on X.

The incident brought back horrible memories from 2021 when Eriksen had collapsed ⁠during a ‌Euro 2020 match in Copenhagen ‌and was given life-saving CPR ‌treatment. He was ​later ​fitted ​with a special heart-starting device ​known as an Implantable ⁠Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD).

🚨 Danish Federation announce Christian Eriksen is “conscious and doing well under the circumstances”. Thoughts and prayers with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MClrnb6Qev — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2026

After the 2021 incident, Denmark team doctor Martin Boesen had spoken at the post-match press conference and gave the lowdown on how things unfolded on the pitch. “It was clear he was unconscious. When I got to him he was on his side, he was breathing, I could feel a pulse, but suddenly that changed and we started to give him CPR,” Boesen had said, as quoted by the BBC.

I hope he considers retirement after this incident, so sad man❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/hcypvjPJjY — Kai (@katrinahkai) June 7, 2026

“The help came really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their co-operation, and we did what we had to do and managed to get Christian back. He spoke to me before he was taken to hospital,” the doctor added.

(More to follow)