Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch vs Ukraine, match called off

"Christian ⁠Eriksen is conscious and is doing ‌well under the circumstances," the federation said in a statement on X.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 8, 2026 12:09 AM IST
Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening game at the European Championship in 2021. (Reuters Photo/File)Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening game at the European Championship in 2021. (Reuters Photo/File)
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Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in a match vs Ukraine on Saturday, leading to match getting called off. He was conscious, the Danish Football Federation said in ​a social ​media post.

“Christian ⁠Eriksen is conscious and is doing ‌well under the circumstances,” the federation said in a statement on X.

The incident brought back horrible memories from 2021 when Eriksen had collapsed ⁠during a ‌Euro 2020 match in Copenhagen ‌and was given life-saving CPR ‌treatment. He was ​later ​fitted ​with a special heart-starting device ​known as an Implantable ⁠Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD).

After the 2021 incident, Denmark team doctor Martin Boesen had spoken at the post-match press conference and gave the lowdown on how things unfolded on the pitch. “It was clear he was unconscious. When I got to him he was on his side, he was breathing, I could feel a pulse, but suddenly that changed and we started to give him CPR,” Boesen had said, as quoted by the BBC.

“The help came really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their co-operation, and we did what we had to do and managed to get Christian back. He spoke to me before he was taken to hospital,” the doctor added.

(More to follow)

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