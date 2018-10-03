Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City Live score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score: Delhi 0-0 Pune in 1st half

Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City Live score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score: The Delhi Dynamos will have a familiar face on the touchline, albeit not in their dugout, when they start their new season. Miguel Angel Portugal had a forgettable year last year as Delhi coach and has this season gone to FC Pune City who start their campaign in the national capital on Wednesday. They are up against it though – FC Pune City have never managed to defeat the Dynamos in Delhi and will be looking to upturn that record. Catch live score and updates of the ISL 2018/19 match between Delhi Dynamos and FC Pune City here.
Live Blog
Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City Live score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score: Delhi Dynamos will look to start their campaign on a winning note when they lock horns with FC Pune City in their Indian Super League season opener here Wednesday. The Dynamos would look to forget a disappointing last season, when they finished eighth. However, they also experienced an incredible six-match unbeaten run, which included draws against three of the four semi-finalists as well as a 5-1 rout of Mumbai. The hosts will try to notch up a win in front of their home supporters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Delhi Dynamos kick off proceedings at the JLN Stadium. Pune got the early chance when Kotal squared the ball into the box. Alfaro, however, was slow to get to it.
Delhi Dynamos: Dorronsoro; Zuiverloon, Gharami, Das, Kotal, Sekar, Singh, Lallianzuala, Tebar, Mihelic, Kaludjerovic
FC Pune City: Kaith; Mills, Martin, Nim Dorjee, Jonathan, Chhuantea, Marko, Adil, Jakob, Ashique, Alfaro