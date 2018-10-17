Delhi Dynamos vs ATK, ISL 2018 Football Live score streaming: Both sides looking for first win

Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale
Live now

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK, ISL 2018 Football Live score streaming: Catch live score and updates of ISL 2018 match between Delhi Dynamos and ATK here. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 17, 2018 7:10:41 pm
Delhi Dynamos vs ATK, ISL 2018 Football Live score streaming: ATK have lost both their opening matches at home. (ISL Photo)

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK, ISL 2018 Football Live score streaming: The Indian Super League is back and the first game is between the winless pair of Delhi Dynamos and ATK. While Dynamos, the home side for the day, are only winless as the one game they played ended in a draw, ATK are also pointless, having lost both their opening home matches.

They would be hoping that they can change this pointlessness with a win, or even a draw here. ATK possess a good side on paper, and they would be hoping that all that strength does not turn into nothing on the pitch.

Live Blog

19:10 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
TEAMS:

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya; Aiborlang Khongjee, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Manuel Lanzarote, Everton Santos, Balwant Singh, Kalu Uche

Delhi Dynamos: Francisco Dorronso, Pritam Kotal, Rana Gharami, Marti Crespi, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rene Mihelic, Nandhakumar Sekar, Andrija Kaludrejovic

18:48 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Hello and welcome!

The ISL is back after what was a rather remarkable international break for India. Not too many players from these two teams were involved in it, those who were in the team were subsitutes. But now, getting back to present day realities, ATK find themselves in knee deep water already. Two listless performances at home means that they are yet to win even a point. Perhaps that is the reason why coach Steve Coppell has gone for some new faces in his starting XI. 

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK, ISL 2018 Football Live score streaming: ATK are facing their worst start to an ISL season, having lost two matches at home against Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United to sit with zero points at the bottom of the table.

What is worse for the two-time champions is that they have failed to open their goalscoring account and have conceded three already. The side had managed to pick up at least one point in their opening two matches in the last four seasons.

Despite a strong team with new additions like Manuel Lanzarote, Kalu Uche, John Johnson and Everton Santos, the Kolkata side has failed to find their groove and have been lacking in attack.

