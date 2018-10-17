Delhi Dynamos vs ATK, ISL 2018 Football Live score streaming: Both sides looking for first win

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK, ISL 2018 Football Live score streaming: The Indian Super League is back and the first game is between the winless pair of Delhi Dynamos and ATK. While Dynamos, the home side for the day, are only winless as the one game they played ended in a draw, ATK are also pointless, having lost both their opening home matches.
They would be hoping that they can change this pointlessness with a win, or even a draw here. ATK possess a good side on paper, and they would be hoping that all that strength does not turn into nothing on the pitch.
ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya; Aiborlang Khongjee, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Manuel Lanzarote, Everton Santos, Balwant Singh, Kalu Uche
Delhi Dynamos: Francisco Dorronso, Pritam Kotal, Rana Gharami, Marti Crespi, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rene Mihelic, Nandhakumar Sekar, Andrija Kaludrejovic
The ISL is back after what was a rather remarkable international break for India. Not too many players from these two teams were involved in it, those who were in the team were subsitutes. But now, getting back to present day realities, ATK find themselves in knee deep water already. Two listless performances at home means that they are yet to win even a point. Perhaps that is the reason why coach Steve Coppell has gone for some new faces in his starting XI.