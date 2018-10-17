Delhi Dynamos vs ATK, ISL 2018 Football Live score streaming: Both sides looking for first win

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK, ISL 2018 Football Live score streaming: ATK have lost both their opening matches at home. (ISL Photo) Delhi Dynamos vs ATK, ISL 2018 Football Live score streaming: ATK have lost both their opening matches at home. (ISL Photo)

Delhi Dynamos vs ATK, ISL 2018 Football Live score streaming: The Indian Super League is back and the first game is between the winless pair of Delhi Dynamos and ATK. While Dynamos, the home side for the day, are only winless as the one game they played ended in a draw, ATK are also pointless, having lost both their opening home matches.

They would be hoping that they can change this pointlessness with a win, or even a draw here. ATK possess a good side on paper, and they would be hoping that all that strength does not turn into nothing on the pitch.