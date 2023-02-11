Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against former India U-17 coach Alex Ambrose

A Delhi court on Friday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former India U-17 women’s football coach Alex Ambrose.

Ambrose is accused of sexual misconduct against a minor during the India under-17 team’s exposure tour to Norway in June 2022. A Delhi court issued the warrant under Section 70 (compel the appearance or arrest of any person or search any place that the court requires) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court has summoned Ambrose for the next hearing on February 25.

Earlier, through his lawyers, Ambrose had asked for an exemption from being present at all hearings since the case is in Delhi and he’s currently based in Goa.

During Friday’s hearing, the Additional Session Judge also issued notice to the surety on breach of the bond for not adhering to the conditions imposed for bail.

Criminal proceedings against Ambrose began last July when he was named as an accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Ambrose had denied any wrongdoing and sent a legal notice to the All India Football Federation for ‘tarnishing’ his reputation by levelling frivolous charges”.