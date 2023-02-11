scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against former India U-17 coach Alex Ambrose

Ambrose is accused of sexual misconduct against a minor during the team’s exposure tour to Norway in June 2022; court summons him for the next hearing on February 25.

Ambrose is accused of sexual misconduct against a minor. (AIFF)
Listen to this article
Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against former India U-17 coach Alex Ambrose
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A Delhi court on Friday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former India U-17 women’s football coach Alex Ambrose.

Ambrose is accused of sexual misconduct against a minor during the India under-17 team’s exposure tour to Norway in June 2022. A Delhi court issued the warrant under Section 70 (compel the appearance or arrest of any person or search any place that the court requires) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court has summoned Ambrose for the next hearing on February 25.

Earlier, through his lawyers, Ambrose had asked for an exemption from being present at all hearings since the case is in Delhi and he’s currently based in Goa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When Ragas leap into the ether: Pages from a Margazhi journal
When Ragas leap into the ether: Pages from a Margazhi journal
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...

During Friday’s hearing, the Additional Session Judge also issued notice to the surety on breach of the bond for not adhering to the conditions imposed for bail.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Criminal proceedings against Ambrose began last July when he was named as an accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Ambrose had denied any wrongdoing and sent a legal notice to the All India Football Federation for ‘tarnishing’ his reputation by levelling frivolous charges”.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 15:23 IST
Next Story

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finds a new Tapu in Nitish Bhaluni

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 11: Latest News
close