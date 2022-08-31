scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Deadline Day Transfer News Live Updates: Paredes to Juve done, Lucas Moura to Aston Villa ?

Deadline Day Transfer News Live Updates: The Indian Express will be following all the action in the football transfer market live and bringing you the latest updates.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: August 31, 2022 10:07:01 pm
Transfer Deadline Day | Deadline Day | Premier League | Scottish Premiership clubsDeadline Day Transfer News Live Updates.

Deadline Day Transfer News Live Updates: Transfer Deadline Day marks the end of the silly season of Europe’s football transfer market, as the top teams across the best leagues look to bolster their squads. There will be panic buys, inflated fees, and long-awaited conclusions to the sagas that have been drawn out across the summer.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United? Will Barcelona make the player sales they require to meet the guarantee they made to register their players? Will Chelsea look for improvements in their team after a poor start to the season? Will Manchester City and Liverpool, far ahead of the rest of the Premier League field, make additions to their teams? All these storylines and more are likely to come to their long-awaited conclusion in the upcoming few hours.

Live Blog

Deadline Day Live: Follow all the live updates of Europe's football transfer market

21:31 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: James Garner to Everton Update
21:27 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Anthony Gordon to Chelsea is off

According to standard sport, Chelsea have pulled out of Gordon over the asking price. They are interested in Rafael Leao but whether they can convince Milan is an entirely different matter. 

21:23 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Lucas Moura to Villa ?

The Daily Telegraph reports that Aston Villa are considering a deadline day move for Spurs winger Lucas Moura. Elsewhere Mario Balotelli has signed his contract with Swiss club FC Sion. 

21:17 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Justin Kluivert to Fulham ❌

Justin Kluivert to Fulham deal now definitely collapsed. No way for work permit — AS Roma are absolutely not happy with the situation, but deal is now of. - reports Fabrizio Romano

21:16 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: What's cooking at Man Utd

"I still think something may happen for Manchester United before tomorrow night. This is a hunch of course. Please do not take my words literally. I said “may.” I get told things off the record which I am not authorised to publicise. And things can change at any moment in football" - reports Jonas Hen Shrag from sport.es

21:06 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Akanji to City: Answer to defensive dilemma?

Manchester City's signing of Swiss defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund can be viewed as both, exciting and excess. Akanji, a defender who can dribble, pass and play with a lot of speed, has over 100 Bundesliga appearances although is yet to feature this season. But his arrival at the Etihad Stadium will give Pep Guardiola much-needed option at the back.

Guardiola is at present working with the smallest squad he has had since taking charge of Manchester City in 2016. In that sense, their 17 million euro purchase will strengthen the squad, especially the back line which has been running thin due to injuries to Nathan Ake, who has been linked to Chelsea, and Aymeric Laporte. Currently, John Stones and Ruben Dias are the only centre-backs at Guardiola's disposal.

From that point of view, Ajanji's arrival will provide the manager more options in that position and add heft to their bid to win more trophies. At the same time, with five players vying for two positions, it will also pose Guardiola a selection headache when all of them will be fit and available for selection. (By Mihir Vasavda)

21:01 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Chelsea also in talks for De Jong?

The Times continues to report on Chelsea and are stating that the Blues are still pushing to sign Frenkie De Jong before the window shuts. Possible ?

20:58 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Rafael Leao to Chelsea ?

According to Times Sports, Chelsea are in talks to sign Rafael Leao in a dramatic late move. Chelsea want to sign a midfielder and striker before tomorrow and are also trying to complete a deal for Gvardiol. 

Image

20:55 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Leeds still looking at another signing

Leeds are interested in signing Sheffield United defender John Egan. There is no bid on the table at this stage though

20:55 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Bournemouth make a move

Bournemouth have agreed on a deal to sign Jack Stephens from Southampton on loan. In another news Ajax and Sevilla are now close to agreeing a deal for Lucas Ocampos to join the Dutch club on loan.

20:43 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Paredes to Juve

Leandro Paredes is currently undergoing his medical at Juventus. 

Paredes has joined Juventus for the 2022/23 season on a loan deal with a purchase option. The midfielder made his professional debut at Boca Juniors in 2010, before featuring for a number of Italian clubs: Chievo Verona, AS Roma and Empoli.

20:42 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Akanji to City is done

Manuel Akanji to Manchester City is a done deal.

20:37 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Auba continues Chelsea talks

Despite the news of a fractured jaw Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is talking to Chelsea who are aware and sympathetic of his situation.

20:20 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Isak gets work permit

Good news for Newcastle fans. Alexander Isak has received his work permit. He is now in line to make his Newcastle debut against Liverpool tonight.

20:07 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Fabian Ruiz says goodbye to Napoli

New PSG signing Fabian Ruiz said goodbye to Napoli fans with a video published on Instagram: ‘Football is much more than a sport.’ The Spaniard has completed a permanent €23m to PSG after being frozen out of the squad as he had refused to extend his expiring contract with the Partenopei.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fabian Ruiz Peña (@fabianruiz52)

19:07 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Erik Ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United

The Ronaldo saga has weighed heavily on United all summer long, with the Portuguese forward reportedly seeking a move away from Old Trafford for Champions League football. After failing to find a suitable buyer, he is set to stay, according to manager Ten Hag. 

'(It is) clear, of course,' he said when asked if Ronaldo was still a part of his plans after the signing of Antony. 'We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going. That is what we strive for.'

18:54 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Chelsea make Wesley Fofana the fourth most expensive defender in history

Chelsea shelled out a reported fee of £70 million, rising to £75 million, for the services of Wesley Fofana to Leicester City. The total fee is the fourth-highest to have ever been paid for a defender:

1. Harry Maguire - Leicester City to Manchester United - £80 million

2. Mathijs de Ligt - Ajax to Juventus - £77 million

3. Virgil Van Dijk - Southampton to Liverpool - £76 million

4. Wesley Fofana - Leicester City to Chelsea - £75 million

18:43 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Sasa Kalajdzic moves to Wolves

Wolves have made reinforcements to their forward line by signing the striker from German club Stuttgart. The 6 feet 7 inches striker is a huge presence in the box and scored 6 goals in 15 games in the Bundesliga last year. Wolves have shelled out a reported fee of £15.4 million for the Austrian international.

18:34 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Deadline Day Transfer Live: Hello and Welcome

OFFICIAL: Chelsea have signed Wesley Fofana from Leicester on a 6-year deal for £75m fee. Some big news right at the start then. "I’m very excited to be here, to play for #Chelsea. It’s a very, very good day for me." - says Fofana after the move

Manchester United reach agreement for Antony transfer from Ajax

Manchester United’s protracted saga to sign Ajax’s Brazilian star Antony finally bore fruit on Tuesday when the club announced that they had reached an agreement with the Dutch club for the player, subject to a medical.

“Manchester United has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance,” the club said in a statement.

Even though the club did not reveal the fee, according to multiple reports, it is around £84m. READ MORE

