Deadline Day Transfer News Live Updates: Paredes to Juve done, Lucas Moura to Aston Villa ?

Deadline Day Transfer Live: Akanji to City: Answer to defensive dilemma?

Manchester City's signing of Swiss defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund can be viewed as both, exciting and excess. Akanji, a defender who can dribble, pass and play with a lot of speed, has over 100 Bundesliga appearances although is yet to feature this season. But his arrival at the Etihad Stadium will give Pep Guardiola much-needed option at the back.

Guardiola is at present working with the smallest squad he has had since taking charge of Manchester City in 2016. In that sense, their 17 million euro purchase will strengthen the squad, especially the back line which has been running thin due to injuries to Nathan Ake, who has been linked to Chelsea, and Aymeric Laporte. Currently, John Stones and Ruben Dias are the only centre-backs at Guardiola's disposal.

From that point of view, Ajanji's arrival will provide the manager more options in that position and add heft to their bid to win more trophies. At the same time, with five players vying for two positions, it will also pose Guardiola a selection headache when all of them will be fit and available for selection. (By Mihir Vasavda)