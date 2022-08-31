Deadline Day Transfer News Live Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Manchester United, Fofana signs for Chelsea

Deadline Day Transfer News Live Updates: Transfer Deadline Day marks the end of the silly season of Europe’s football transfer market, as the top teams across the best leagues look to bolster their squads. There will be panic buys, inflated fees, and long-awaited conclusions to the sagas that have been drawn out across the summer.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United? Will Barcelona make the player sales they require to meet the guarantee they made to register their players? Will Chelsea look for improvements in their team after a poor start to the season? Will Manchester City and Liverpool, far ahead of the rest of the Premier League field, make additions to their teams? All these storylines and more are likely to come to their long-awaited conclusion in the upcoming few hours.

The Indian Express will be following all the action in the football transfer market live and bringing you the latest updates.