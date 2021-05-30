scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 30, 2021
De Bruyne fractured nose, eye socket in Champions League final collision

Kevin De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket during Manchester City's Champions League final loss to Chelsea with less than two weeks before the start of the European Championship.

By: AP |
May 30, 2021 6:25:17 pm
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, center, leaves the pitch after injured during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal (Source: AP)

The 29-year-old Belgian playmaker had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute on Saturday following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

The Chelsea defender was booked for the challenge on De Bruyne, who left the field in tears at the Estadio do Dragao.

De Bruyne provided an update on his condition on Sunday morning.

“Hi guys just got back from the hospital,” he tweeted. “My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back.”

Belgium opens its Euro 2020 campaign against Russia on June 12.

