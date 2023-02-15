scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
David Beckham’s son Romeo scores an injury-time winner for Brentford B against Wealdstone

The 20-year-old came off the bench when the score was level 2-2. Courtesy of his late header deep in the game Brentford was victorious.

David Beckham on the left and his son Romeo on the right. (FILE/Brentford Twitter)
Former England superstar David Beckham’s son Romeo has scored an injury-time winner for Brentford B against Wealdstone in the Middlesex Senior Cup clash on Valentine’s day.

Romeo Beckham is on a loan deal for the West London club done in the January transfer window.

“I’m very proud and very happy to be here. It was a fun season (in the USA) and there were a lot of ups and downs but I’m excited to come here and see what I can do,” he said after joining the club.

In 26 appearances for Inter Miami Romeo has scored two goals. Unlike his father who was acknowledged as one of the greatest midfielders, the game has ever witnessed. Romeo plays further down the pitch as a forward.

He further added, “I came here at the start to keep fit during the off-season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I’ve never been so excited.”

Brentford B manager Neil MacFarlane is full of praise for the young Beckham since his arrival from the USA.

Senior team manager Thomas Frank rated Romeo highly speaking of him Frank said, “Romeo is a very good player, of course, he has a name that is pretty worldwide, and big,”

“For Romeo he is himself, but he of course has a big name. You can’t compare (father and son),” he added.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 12:46 IST
In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
