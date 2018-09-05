David Beckham’s new MLS team to be called Inter Miami

David Beckham’s MLS franchise will be called Inter Miami. (Source: Reuters) David Beckham’s MLS franchise will be called Inter Miami. (Source: Reuters)

David Beckham’s Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise announced on Wednesday that it would be called Inter Miami. The new name and logo of the club, whose full name is Club Internacional de Futbol Miami to symbolise Spanish-speaking community in Florida, was unveiled with a video on Twitter.

“Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club. Today, we’re proud to announce the official crest of that club. Join us on a journey that has only just begun,” the MLS football club’s page said.

THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI.#InterMiamiCF #ThisIsMiami #MLS pic.twitter.com/uw8QOA2lfG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) 5 September 2018

In an interview to SNTV, Beckham said, “We are a new team but we are a city with a lot of history and I think that’s what we wanted to create with this crest. But also, the authenticity, the South American flavour that we wanted in there. We also needed that modern twist as well because that’s what Miami is all about.

“I know that we have created something that our fans are happy with, I just hope that we’ve created something that everybody will be happy with.”

“This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team. It’s an honour to announce the new name and crest to our fans.” – David Beckham, Miami MLS Owner and President of Football Operations#InterMiamiCF #ThisIsMiami #MLS pic.twitter.com/9LSeQa4V6W — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) 5 September 2018

The team, which is due to make its debut in 2020, is yet to have its own stadium. The city will have a referendum sometime later this year on whether to turn land used by a golf course into a 25,000-seat stadium.

