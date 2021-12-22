scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Real Madrid outbreak grows after David Alaba, Isco test positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid added David Alaba and Isco to the list that already includes Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and Andriy Lunin.

By: AP | Madrid |
December 22, 2021 9:17:25 am
David Alaba joined Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer. (Reuters)

Real Madrid has added David Alaba and Isco Alarcón to its list of players with COVID-19, taking it to eight members of its first team.

Madrid added the defender and midfielder on Tuesday to the list that already included Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

None will be available for the Spanish leaders’ match at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Bilbao will be without four players, including Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón and starting defender Iñigo Martínez.

