Darwin Nunez scores 4 as Liverpool put 5 past RB Leipzig in pre-season friendly

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez scored his first goals for the club on Thursday, netting four in the second half of their thumping 5-0 pre-season win over German side RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.
After Egyptian Mohamed Salah had given the Merseyside club the lead in the eighth minute, Nunez came off the bench after the break and took over penalty duties, making no mistake from the spot to open his account.
The Uruguayan joined Liverpool last month for 75 million euros, just short of the club record 85 million euros they paid for defender Virgil van Dijk in 2018.
Nunez doubled his tally from distance and completed a quick-fire hat-trick by poking home from close range following a cross from Harvey Elliott before adding a fourth from a brilliant counter-attack.
“I think everybody is really happy for him and was looking for him (in the dressing room),” Liverpool defender Joel Matip told reporters.
“Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in — I think it will be really difficult for opponents.”
Liverpool head to Austria for a week-long training camp as they step up preparations for the new Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side begin their campaign with a trip Fulham on Aug. 6
