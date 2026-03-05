Darren Fletcher’s son, Jack, suspended for six games for making homophobic insult about opponent

Manchester United's Jack Fletcher plays during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (AP Photo)

Manchester United midfielder Jack Fletcher has been suspended for six games for making a homophobic insult about an opponent, the club said Wednesday.

Fletcher, 18, was shown a red card by the referee during a reserve match against Barnsley on Oct. 21.

According to details of the incident published by the English Football Association this week, he admitted to calling an opponent a “gay boy.”

Fletcher, who is the son of former United player Darren Fletcher, was charged with an aggravated breach of the FA’s rules regarding insulting words or behavior because the alleged comments referred to sexual orientation.

He was given the standard minimum ban of six games, fined around $2,000 and ordered to take part in educational training.