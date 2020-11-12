Watch: Danish defender assists himself with bicycle kick, scores with scissor kick

Nicolai Geertsen meets the returning ball with a scissor kick (Screenshot)

Defender Nikolai Geertsen scored a sensational double-volley goal in Danish first-division side Lyngby Boldklub’s 9-0 win in the Danish Cup on Wednesday which has taken the footballing world by storm.

Sharing a video of the goal, his club’s Twitter account made an early ‘nomination’ for the Puskas Award.

The match ended with nine goals being pumped past the unfortunate Slagelse team, but the most memorable was the one scored by Geertsen in the 69th minute, when the score had already been 6-0.

Geertsen connected with an overhead bicycle kick as a corner came in. The goalkeeper was beaten but the ball hit the crossbar and rebounded. Showing rapid reaction speed, Geertsen balanced on one hand and met the returning ball with a scissor kick that flew into the top corner.

