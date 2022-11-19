Daniele Orsato: From Electrician to refereeing Qatar World Cup’s first game

When he was a kid, Daniele Orsato was fascinated by how “lights turned on” and his aim was to become an electrician. On the first day he achieved his dream, spurred by a colleague’s suggestion, he enrolled in a football referee course on a lark. When the 46-year old was told he would be officiating in the Champions League final in Lisbon this year, he broke down in front of his children. On November 20, Orsato would officiate the opening game of the Qatar world cup between the hosts and the dark horses Equador.

Born in Vicenza in Italy, he has been a FIFA referee since 2010 and this will be his first world cup as the main referee. At Russia, in 2018, he was with the VAR. The Italian was named the best referee of the 2020 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

“As a child I was curious as to why the light turned on and my goal was to become an electrician. I studied at the Trissino vocational training center and then found a job. The first day I put on the blue overalls and held my toolbox in hand, I left the house and waited on the driveway for my companions to pick me up. On that road, while I waited, I thought I had achieved my dream,” he told the Italian newspaper Corriere del Veneto.

Italy’s Daniele Orsato has been selected as the referee for the Opening Match of the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022 between Qatar 🇶🇦and Ecuador 🇪🇨 at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, 20 November. pic.twitter.com/988fIcHl99 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 18, 2022

That’s when a colleague would suggest enrolling in the referee course and life would change again for Orsato. In the interview, he cues up the moment he learnt about the Champions League final.

“I was training in Recoaro when I received a video call from Rossetti, the UEFA designator. He asked me a question, are you ready to play another game? I thought. ‘At that moment the only game to play was the cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich! I came home, sat on the bed and cried. When my children saw me with tears in their eyes, They knew immediately that they had assigned me the final and we hugged,” he said.

“Today I am 46 years old and I am the oldest referee in the world although I have no problems for technical results and athletic tests.” He turns 47 next Wednesday.

Corsato is known to be a referee who doesn’t believe in drawing out cards and has a preference to rely on VAR.

“In the field I am serious and even brusque, on a day-to-day basis I am different, much calmer and happier. It is the role that I play for 90 minutes that makes me strict and sometimes even hard,” Daniele said.