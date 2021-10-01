Daniel Sturridge seals surprise move to Perth Glory to end 19-month exile

Updated: October 1, 2021 3:35:18 pm
Perth Glory have signed former Liverpool and England player Daniel Sturridge for the 2021-22 A-League season.
Sturridge is a two-time UEFA Champions League and FA Cup winner who scored 68 goals during a six-year spell at Liverpool and won a Premier League title with Chelsea. He was also part of England’s squad at both the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championships.
ST-UUU-RRR-III-DGE!
Perth Glory is very proud to announce the signing of the one and only, @DanielSturridge.
Welcome to the Glory family, Daniel!@aleaguemen @InceptionVideo @MacronSports @bhp @nicheliving @Live_Lighter #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/W03S5kwrbg
— Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) October 1, 2021
The 32-year-old striker’s contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor was terminated in March of last year after he was given a four-month worldwide ban for breaching betting rules.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge,” Sturridge said in a Perth Glory statement. “When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do.”
The 2021-22 A-League season is scheduled to start in mid-November.
