Daniel Sturridge banned and fined for breaching betting rules

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been fined 75,000 pounds ($93,690) and banned for six weeks, four of which are suspended, for breaching betting regulations, the Football Association said on Thursday.

The FA said the 29-year-old had been charged with 11 alleged breaches of its betting rules, nine of which were dismissed by an independent regulatory commission.

Sturridge, who was released by Liverpool after his contract expired last month, can resume playing from July 31, but the FA added that it disagreed with the commission’s findings and would appeal the decision to dismiss most of the charges against him.

“I am pleased that 9 of the 11 charges were dismissed and that the panel found me to be an honest and credible witness, and that my actions on one particularly difficult day were out of character,” Sturridge said in a statement.

“The case was heard over 7 days by a distinguished panel, which resulted in a lengthy and carefully considered decision, and followed an extensive investigation by The FA. It is therefore extremely disappointing to hear that the FA will be appealing this decision.”

Sturridge was accused of passing on inside information about his potential transfer moves away from Liverpool in January 2018 to close friends and relatives that was then used for, or in relation to, betting.

The commission found Sturridge guilty of two of the charges, which alleged he had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him to La Liga side Sevilla.