Daniel Muñoz: The Tiger of Amalfi, a city with a Bengal connection

Barely anyone in Bengal would know about Amalfi, a town of fewer than 30,000 people nestled in the Colombian Andes. Yet, should you visit the mayor’s office of the municipality of Amalfi, you will be able to establish a connection with Bengal.
Displayed prominently is a photograph of a Royal Bengal Tiger. Across the town, statues of the animal stand. Legend has it that around 1949, the beast had terrorised the region and devoured more than a thousand heads of cattle.
Desperate, five men decided to hunt the tiger down, and they were successful. Historians later revealed that the animal was not a Royal Bengal Tiger, but an American jaguar. But try telling that to the inhabitants of Amalfi, who, by then, believed that they had the might to match a tiger.
Of those symbolic Tigers of Amalfi, the one who roared the loudest on Wednesday was Daniel Muñoz.
For 40 minutes, Uzbekistan gave little away to suggest they were debutants on football’s highest echelon. Their defensive record in the AFC qualifiers was bettered only by Japan, and the statistic was vindicated when Fabio Cannavaro’s five-man defence thwarted almost all of Colombia’s attacks in the first half in Mexico City. Until there was a moment of brilliance.
When Luis Diaz received the ball on the right flank, Munoz, true to his role as a right-back, ranked fourth among Colombians advancing towards the Uzbek goal. By the time his flighted delivery reached the box, Munoz was unmarked, tucking it past a helpless Utkir Yusupov. Centre-back Rustamjon Ashurmatov, who was imperious till then, could barely believe what hit him, and what velocity.
Munoz’s acceleration, however, was not a correct portrayal of his journey. Until 20, he did not have a professional contract. Across four countries, he trialed at over 10 clubs. On every occasion, he was unsuccessful. With his former teammates having already established themselves in the Colombian league or elsewhere, Munoz, then 18, came to what seemed like a rational conclusion at the time. Football, he thought, was not meant for him. He called his mother to inform her of his decision to apply for a work visa in the USA. It was rejected.
This time, rejection proved to be a blessing. With the American dream not coming to fruition, Munoz found no alternative but to play football, as employment opportunities were sparse back home. Two years later, a team in Colombia’s third division, Total Soccer, deemed him worthy of an opportunity. An opportunity was all he ever needed.
Within a year, he had signed for Aguilas Doradas in the top flight and then for the team he grew up supporting, Atletico Nacional. The first European break came in Genk, where his performances caught the attention of Crystal Palace scouts. In his first full season in England, Muñoz helped deliver the Eagles’ maiden FA Cup. A season later came the UEFA Conference League.
In the 2024/25 Premier League, neither any full-back had attempted more sprints per 90 minutes than Munoz, nor had any player covered more distance at high intensity. According to his former manager, Oliver Glasner, nobody runs more in Crystal Palace training sessions either. Munoz runs as though he means it. And at 30, he is only getting started.