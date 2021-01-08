Family Legacy: Daniel completes 1000 appearances for Maldini family with AC Milan

AC Milan youngster Daniel Maldini is a part of a family legacy. Daniel’s substitute appearance against Juventus on Thursday was the 1000th Serie A match played by a three-generation Maldini dynasty with AC Milan.

Between 1954 and 1966, Cesare Maldini made a huge impression at San Siro as a solid defender, making 347 top-flight appearances for Milan.

His son Paolo made 647 Serie A appearances in the famous black and red stripes and is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in the history of the game.

Unlike his father and grandfather, 19-year old Daniel is an attacking player. With father Paolo serving as the technical director, Daniel completed 1000 appearances for the Maldini family in the club. It is a unique family legacy, a rare football occurrence which is most likely not going to be broken anytime soon.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has played with Paolo and Daniel, two generations of the Maldini family, hoped he can also play with Daniel’s son in the future.

The 39-year-old is at his second stint at San Siro and took the opportunity to reflect on a generational shift. “I feel like I’ve been here different generations. I played against Paolo Maldini and now I’m playing with his son, Daniel. Hopefully I can play with Daniel’s son also, that would be a miracle,” Zlatan told Football Focus on the BBC.