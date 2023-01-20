scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Dani Alves arrested in Spain after being accused of sexual abuse

Dani Alves will now go before a judge, who will decide on the charges.

FC BarcelonaDani Alves gestures wearing his new team shirt during his official presentation for FC Barcelona. (AP)
Listen to this article
Dani Alves arrested in Spain after being accused of sexual abuse
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Brazilian football player Dani Alves was arrested Friday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Spain.

The alleged act took place on Dec. 31 at a night club in Barcelona, police told The Associated Press.

Alves will now go before a judge, who will decide on the charges.

The charge of sexual assault in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual groping to rape. Police said they could give no detail on the case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future

The 39-year-old Alves is one of soccer’s most successful players, winning major titles with several elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain over his long career. He currently plays with Mexican club Pumas.

The defender was a key part of Barcelona’s golden years playing between 2008-2016 on the team’s right flank with Lionel Messi. He won the Champions League three times with the Catalan club, which he briefly rejoined last season.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 16:30 IST
Next Story

‘I had medical complications’: Priyanka Chopra opens up about having daughter Malti via surrogacy

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 20: Latest News
close