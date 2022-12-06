scorecardresearch
‘Dancing is disrespectful’: Roy Keane slams Brazil for their goal celebrations

It's four [goals] and they're doing it every time, says Keane.

Roy Keane (right) was not impressed with Brazil players celebrating after every goal. (AP | File)
After finding Senegal’s noisy support “annoying,” Roy Keane has now slammed Brazil and their manager, Tite, over the “direspectful” dancing during their 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday.

Vinícius Júnior scored the first goal from inside the area after a cross by Raphinha in the seventh minute, Richarlison added to the lead from close range after a nice exchange of passes by the Brazilians in the 29th, and Lucas Paquetá scored the fourth before halftime after an assist by Vinícius Júnior.

They celebrated each goal by dancing, and even Brazil coach Tite participated in Richarlison’s traditional “pigeon” celebration.
Brazil vs South Korea: Neymar, Richarlison score to take Brazil to quarter-finals

“I don’t like this. I think it’s disrespecting the opposition. It’s four [goals] and they’re doing it every time. I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s very good at all,” Keane told ITV.

Fellow expert Graeme Souness also called the Brazilian dancing a ‘shambles.’

“It’s only a matter of time before someone goes right through one of these Brazilians,” said Souness.

However, Brazil coach Tite has no issues celebrating it with his players. “I try to adapt to my players,” Tite said.

“They are very young and have a love of dancing, joking and making moves. They said I had to learn how to do the moves. They’re very tight and difficult, but we kept playing around. Richarlison was there and I said: ‘What’s that dance?’ I said: ‘If you do it, then I’ll do it.’ There are various people who will say it was disrespectful. I know there’s always a camera and I didn’t want it to be misinterpreted.”

Brazil will take on Croatia in the quarter-final on Friday.

