‘Dancing is disrespectful’: Roy Keane slams Brazil for their goal celebrations

After finding Senegal’s noisy support “annoying,” Roy Keane has now slammed Brazil and their manager, Tite, over the “direspectful” dancing during their 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday.

Vinícius Júnior scored the first goal from inside the area after a cross by Raphinha in the seventh minute, Richarlison added to the lead from close range after a nice exchange of passes by the Brazilians in the 29th, and Lucas Paquetá scored the fourth before halftime after an assist by Vinícius Júnior.

🕺😎 📷: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/3C1SZ6pwYt — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 5, 2022

They celebrated each goal by dancing, and even Brazil coach Tite participated in Richarlison’s traditional “pigeon” celebration.

“I don’t like this. I think it’s disrespecting the opposition. It’s four [goals] and they’re doing it every time. I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s very good at all,” Keane told ITV.

🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦 📷: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/AKH5pG51wS — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 5, 2022

Fellow expert Graeme Souness also called the Brazilian dancing a ‘shambles.’

“It’s only a matter of time before someone goes right through one of these Brazilians,” said Souness.

🖐️😝🤚 📷: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/t7HaRnvvTk — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 5, 2022

However, Brazil coach Tite has no issues celebrating it with his players. “I try to adapt to my players,” Tite said.

“They are very young and have a love of dancing, joking and making moves. They said I had to learn how to do the moves. They’re very tight and difficult, but we kept playing around. Richarlison was there and I said: ‘What’s that dance?’ I said: ‘If you do it, then I’ll do it.’ There are various people who will say it was disrespectful. I know there’s always a camera and I didn’t want it to be misinterpreted.”

Brazil will take on Croatia in the quarter-final on Friday.